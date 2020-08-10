Saved Articles

Bajaj Platina 110 vs Honda Activa 6G

In 2023 Bajaj Platina 110 or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Platina 110
Bajaj Platina 110
ABS
₹59,245*
*Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
STD
₹75,347*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single CylinderFan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Stroke
58.8 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Gear Box
6 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
115.45 cc109.51 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
50 mm47 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,99587,852
Ex-Showroom Price
67,42475,347
RTO
5,9246,528
Insurance
5,5925,977
Accessories Charges
3,0550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7621,888

