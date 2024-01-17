In 2024 Bajaj Platina 110 or Hero Electric Optima LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their
In 2024 Bajaj Platina 110 or Hero Electric Optima LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at 59,245 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at 47,490 (last recorded price).
Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm.
Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour.
Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours.
The Platina 110 mileage is around 72.0 kmpl.
Optima LA has a range of up to 50 km/charge.
