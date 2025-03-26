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Bajaj Platina 110 vs Hero Electric Atria

In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 or Hero Electric Atria choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Atria Price starts at Rs. 77,690 (ex-showroom price). Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. Atria has a range of up to 85 km/charge.
Platina 110 vs Atria Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Platina 110 Atria
BrandBajajHero Electric
Price₹ 69,284₹ 77,690
Range-85 km/charge
Mileage70 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-536 kWh
Engine Capacity115.45 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4-5 Hrs.

Filters
Platina 110
Bajaj Platina 110
Drum
₹69,284*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Atria
Hero Electric Atria
LX
₹77,690*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Platina 110 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L-
Ground Clearance
200 mm170 mm
Length
2006 mm-
Wheelbase
1255 mm-
Kerb Weight
119 kg-
Height
1100 mm-
Saddle Height
807 mm-
Width
741 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-80/100-1790/90 12
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph25 kmph
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm250 W
Stroke
58.8 mm-
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
115.45 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
50 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic, Telescopic Type, 135 mm travelTelescopic Suspension
Rear Suspension
SOS with nitrox canister Rear wheel stroke of 110 mmTelescopic Suspension
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Instrument Console
AnalogueDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
80,69081,416
Ex-Showroom Price
69,28477,690
RTO
5,5420
Insurance
5,8643,726
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7341,749

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