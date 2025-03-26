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HomeCompare BikesPlatina 110 vs Super Splendor XTEC

Bajaj Platina 110 vs Hero Super Splendor XTEC

In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 or Hero Super Splendor XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 84,448 (ex-showroom price). Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm. On the other hand, Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power & torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 69 kmpl.
Platina 110 vs Super Splendor XTEC Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Platina 110 Super splendor xtec
BrandBajajHero
Price₹ 69,284₹ 84,448
Mileage70 kmpl69 kmpl
Engine Capacity115.45 cc124.7 cc
Power8.60 PS PS10.84 PS PS

Filters
Platina 110
Bajaj Platina 110
Drum
₹69,284*
*Ex-showroom price
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Super Splendor XTEC
Hero Super Splendor XTEC
Drum
₹84,448*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Platina 110 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
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Windshield View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L12 L
Ground Clearance
200 mm180 mm
Length
2006 mm2042 mm
Wheelbase
1255 mm1267 mm
Kerb Weight
119 kg122 kg
Height
1100 mm1092 mm
Saddle Height
807 mm793 mm
Width
741 mm729 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-80/100-17Front :-80/100-18 Rear :- 90/90-18
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm57.8 mm
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
115.45 cc124.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single CylinderAir Cooled, 4-Stroke, Single Cylinder, OHC
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
5 Speed5-Speed Constant Mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm52.4 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic, Telescopic Type, 135 mm travelTelescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Rear Suspension
SOS with nitrox canister Rear wheel stroke of 110 mm5 Step Adjustable Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
AnalogueDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesTFT Screen
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
80,69098,284
Ex-Showroom Price
69,28484,448
RTO
5,5427,056
Insurance
5,8646,780
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7342,112

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