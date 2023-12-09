Saved Articles

Bajaj Platina 110 vs Hero Passion Plus

In 2024 Bajaj Platina 110 or Hero Passion Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Platina 110
Bajaj Platina 110
₹59,245*
*Ex-showroom price
Passion Plus
Hero Passion Plus
₹76,301*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm5.9 kW @ 8000 rpm
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single CylinderAir cooled, 4 stroke
Stroke
58.8 mm49.5 mm
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualConstant mesh, 4 speed
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf (with i3S) & Kick
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Gear Box
6 SpeedYes
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionFuel injection
Displacement
115.45 cc97.2 cc
Emission Type
bs6BS6
Bore
50 mm50 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,99584,579
Ex-Showroom Price
67,42476,301
RTO
5,9246,104
Insurance
5,5922,174
Accessories Charges
3,0550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7621,817

