In 2024 Bajaj Platina 110 or Hero Passion Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Bajaj Platina 110 or Hero Passion Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs 59,245 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Passion Plus Price starts at Rs 76,301 (ex-showroom price). Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Passion Plus engine makes power & torque 5.9 kW @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. The Platina 110 mileage is around 72.0 kmpl. The Passion Plus mileage is around 75 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less