Bajaj Platina 110 vs Hero Glamour

Platina 110
Bajaj Platina 110
ABS
₹59,245*
*Ex-showroom price
Glamour
Hero Glamour
Drum
₹70,716*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single CylinderAir cooled, 4 - stroke
Stroke
58.8 mm57.8 mm
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
115.45 cc124.7 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
50 mm52.4 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,99586,924
Ex-Showroom Price
67,42474,900
RTO
5,9245,992
Insurance
5,5926,032
Accessories Charges
3,0550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7621,868

