In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 or Hero Glamour choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price). Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm. On the other hand, Glamour engine makes power & torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Platina 110 vs Glamour Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 110
|Glamour
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 69,284
|₹ 81,063
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|65 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|125 cc
|Power
|8.60 PS PS
|10.53 PS PS