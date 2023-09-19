In 2024 Bajaj Platina 110 or HCD India NPS Cargo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Bajaj Platina 110 or HCD India NPS Cargo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at 59,245 (ex-showroom price) whereas the HCD India NPS Cargo Price starts at 54,500 (ex-showroom price). Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. HCD India offers the NPS Cargo in 1 colour. The Platina 110 mileage is around 72.0 kmpl. NPS Cargo has a range of up to 70 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less