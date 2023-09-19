Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesPlatina 110 vs Prime

Bajaj Platina 110 vs GT Force Prime

In 2024 Bajaj Platina 110 or GT Force Prime choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
Platina 110
Bajaj Platina 110
ABS
₹59,245*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Prime
GT Force Prime
Lead Acid 48V
₹57,417*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder-
Stroke
58.8 mm-
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Electronic Injection-
Displacement
115.45 cc-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
50 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,99560,764
Ex-Showroom Price
67,42457,417
RTO
5,9240
Insurance
5,5923,347
Accessories Charges
3,0550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7621,306

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Several factors such as the growing focus on EVs, the Covid-19 pandemic, job losses and rising petrol prices have impacted the sales of entry-level two-wheelers.
    India's entry-level motorcycle buyers unlikely to return soon, says Bajaj Auto MD
    19 Sept 2023
    The Indian two-wheeler market has received a shot in the arm with the rise of delivery service providers since the pandemic.
    Hero Splendor to TVS Jupiter: Top 5 most preferred motorcycles and scooters among gig delivery riders
    16 Jan 2024
    The Hero Destini Prime is the more affordable variant and undercuts the Destini XTEC by a substantial margin
    Hero Destini 125 launched in new, more affordable Prime variant. Check Price
    22 Aug 2023
    The TVS Jupiter ZX Drum SmartXonnect is about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,500 cheaper when compared to the ZX Disc variant and gets a host of connected features
    TVS Jupiter ZX gets SmartXonnect on more affordable drum trim. Check price, features
    3 Aug 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
    Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
    15 Jul 2023
    The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles will make India debut on July 5. Both the models have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and will be manufactured at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.
    India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look
    28 Jun 2023
    Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid sportscar can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under three seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.
    Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid review: Price, features, engine and performance explained
    17 Oct 2023
    View all
     