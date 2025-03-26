In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 or EeVe 4U choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the EeVe 4U Price starts at Rs. 68,500 (last recorded price). Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. EeVe offers the 4U in 1 colour. The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. 4U has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Platina 110 vs 4U Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 110
|4u
|Brand
|Bajaj
|EeVe
|Price
|₹ 69,284
|₹ 68,500
|Range
|-
|60-70 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-