Bajaj Platina 110 vs Crayon Motors Crayon Envy

In 2023 Bajaj Platina 110 or Crayon Motors Crayon Envy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Platina 110
Bajaj Platina 110
₹59,245*
*Ex-showroom price
Crayon Envy
Crayon Motors Crayon Envy
Envy VRLA
₹53,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder-
Stroke
58.8 mm-
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Electronic Injection-
Displacement
115.45 cc-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
50 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,99553,000
Ex-Showroom Price
67,42453,000
RTO
5,9240
Insurance
5,5920
Accessories Charges
3,0550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7621,139

