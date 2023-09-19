In 2023 Bajaj Platina 110 or BGauss B8 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Bajaj Platina 110 or BGauss B8 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at 59,245 (ex-showroom price) whereas the BGauss B8 Price starts at 62,999 (last recorded price). Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, B8 engine makes power & torque 1900 W & 94.6 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. The Platina 110 mileage is around 72.0 kmpl. B8 has a range of up to 70 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less