In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 or BGauss B8 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the BGauss B8 Price starts at Rs. 62,999 (last recorded price). Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm. On the other hand, B8 engine makes power & torque 1,900 w W & 94.6 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. B8 has a range of up to 70 km/charge.
Platina 110 vs B8 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 110
|B8
|Brand
|Bajaj
|BGauss
|Price
|₹ 69,284
|₹ 62,999
|Range
|-
|70 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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