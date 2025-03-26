In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 or BGauss A2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the BGauss A2 Price starts at Rs. 52,499 (last recorded price). Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm. On the other hand, A2 engine makes power & torque 250 W & 15 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours. The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. A2 has a range of up to 75.0.
Platina 110 vs A2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 110
|A2
|Brand
|Bajaj
|BGauss
|Price
|₹ 69,284
|₹ 52,499
|Range
|-
|75.0
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|22.3 AH
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-