HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesPlatina 110 vs Storie

Bajaj Platina 110 vs BattRE Electric Mobility Storie

In 2024 Bajaj Platina 110 or BattRE Electric Mobility Storie choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,400 (ex-showroom price) whereas the BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price). Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. Storie has a range of up to 103-132 km/charge.
Platina 110 vs Storie Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Platina 110 Storie
BrandBajajBattRE Electric Mobility
Price₹ 70,400₹ 94,999
Range-103-132 km/charge
Mileage70 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity115.45 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Platina 110
Bajaj Platina 110
Drum
₹70,400*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Storie
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
E 2.3 kWh
₹94,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm-
Stroke
58.8 mm-
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
115.45 cc-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
50 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-80/100-17Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySteel
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Fuel Capacity
11 L-
Ground Clearance
200 mm200 mm
Length
2006 mm1855 mm
Wheelbase
1255 mm1370 mm
Kerb Weight
119 kg-
Height
1100 mm1175 mm
Saddle Height
807 mm-
Width
741 mm740 mm
Front Suspension
Hydraulic, Telescopic Type, 135 mm travel-
Rear Suspension
SOS with nitrox canister Rear wheel stroke of 110 mm-
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes3.25 Inch LCD Screen
Battery Capacity
12V2.3 kWh
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
82,86399,160
Ex-Showroom Price
70,40094,999
RTO
6,1620
Insurance
6,3014,161
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7812,131

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    The Hero Xoom Combat Edition gets a new silver and grey paint scheme and is now the the new top-spec variant in the lineup
    Hero Xoom Combat Editon launched, priced at 80,967
    5 Jun 2024
    The Indian two-wheeler market has received a shot in the arm with the rise of delivery service providers since the pandemic.
    Hero Splendor to TVS Jupiter: Top 5 most preferred motorcycles and scooters among gig delivery riders
    16 Jan 2024
    (L-R) CEO Niranjan Gupta with Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp at EICMA 2023
    Hero Xoom 125R & Xoom 160 launches slated for 2024, new Vida EVs to come: CEO
    9 May 2024
    Hero MotoCorp has started an assembling facility in Nepal, which will make Xpulse 200 4V, Super Splendor, Splendor motorcycles and Xoom 110 scooters in the country.
    Hero MotoCorp to assemble Xpulse 200 4V, Super Splendor, Xoom 110 in this country
    22 Apr 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Kia EV3 will join the Korean auto giant's electric vehicle lineup which also includes the likes of EV6 and EV9. The EV3, which is expected to be launched in India sometime next year, will rival BYD Atto3 among others in the segment.
    Kia EV3 electric SUV, rival to BYD Atto3, promises 560 kms of range
    31 May 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
    3 May 2024
    Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air among others priced above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>one lakh in the electric two-wheeler segment.
    Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man?
    24 May 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    View all
     