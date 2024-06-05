In 2024 Bajaj Platina 110 or BattRE Electric Mobility Storie choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,400 (ex-showroom price) whereas the BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price). Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. Storie has a range of up to 103-132 km/charge.
Platina 110 vs Storie Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 110
|Storie
|Brand
|Bajaj
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Price
|₹ 70,400
|₹ 94,999
|Range
|-
|103-132 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-