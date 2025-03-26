In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 or Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Price starts at Rs. 68,077 (ex-showroom price). Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar 125 Neon engine makes power & torque 11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 10.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 Neon in 7 colours. The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Pulsar 125 Neon mileage is around 51.46 kmpl.
Platina 110 vs Pulsar 125 Neon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 110
|Pulsar 125 neon
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 69,284
|₹ 68,077
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|51.46 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|8.60 PS PS
|11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS