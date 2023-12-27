In 2023 Bajaj Platina 110 or Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Bajaj Platina 110 or Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs 59,245 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Price starts at Rs 59,738 (last recorded price). Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Platina 110 H Gear engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 H Gear in 2 colours. The Platina 110 mileage is around 72.0 kmpl. The Platina 110 H Gear mileage is around 72.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less