In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 or Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Price starts at Rs. 59,738 (last recorded price). Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm. On the other hand, Platina 110 H Gear engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 H Gear in 2 colours. The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Platina 110 H Gear mileage is around 72.0 kmpl.
Platina 110 vs Platina 110 H Gear Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 110
|Platina 110 h gear
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 69,284
|₹ 59,738
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|72.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|115 cc
|Power
|8.60 PS PS
|8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm