In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 or Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (last recorded price). Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm. On the other hand, CT 125X [2022-2024] engine makes power & torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The CT 125X [2022-2024] mileage is around 59.6 kmpl.
Platina 110 vs CT 125X [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 110
|Ct 125x [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 69,284
|₹ 74,016
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|59.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|124.4 cc
|Power
|8.60 PS PS
|10.9 PS PS