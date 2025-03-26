In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 or Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price). Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm. On the other hand, Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl.
Platina 110 vs Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 110
|Avenger street 160 [2019-2025]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 69,284
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|47.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|160 cc
|Power
|8.60 PS PS
|15 PS PS