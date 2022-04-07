HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesPlatina 100 vs Fascino 125

Bajaj Platina 100 vs Yamaha Fascino 125

Platina 100
Bajaj Platina 100
KS Alloy BS6
₹46,816*
*Ex-showroom price
Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
Hybrid Drum
₹70,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
8.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
102 cc125 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4-Stroke, DTS-i, Single CylinderAir-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Starting
Kick Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 SpeedV-belt automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
47 mm52.4 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,98981,527
Ex-Showroom Price
52,91570,000
RTO
3,7055,600
Insurance
5,3145,927
Accessories Charges
3,0550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3961,752

