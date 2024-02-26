In 2024 Bajaj Platina 100 or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 67,808 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price).
Platina 100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 8.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm.
On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
Bajaj offers the Platina 100 in 4 colours.
Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour.
The Platina 100 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Platina 100 vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 100
|Urban club 125
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 67,808
|₹ 91,259
|Mileage
|70.0 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|102 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm PS
|9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm PS