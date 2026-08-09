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HomeCompare BikesPlatina 100 vs Notte125

Bajaj Platina 100 vs Vespa Notte125

In 2026 Bajaj Platina 100 or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 65,407 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). Platina 100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS PS & 8.3 Nm. On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. The Platina 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Platina 100 vs Notte125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Platina 100 Notte125
BrandBajajVespa
Price₹ 65,407₹ 0.93 Lakhs
Mileage70 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity102 cc124 cc
Power7.9 PS PS9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm

Filters
Platina 100
Bajaj Platina 100
STD
₹65,407*
*Ex-showroom price
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Notte125
Vespa Notte125
BS6
₹93,144*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Platina 100 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L
Length
2006 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Wheelbase
1255 mm
Kerb Weight
117 kg
Height
1100 mm
Saddle Height
807 mm
Width
713 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm150 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-17 Rear :-3.00-17Front :-90/100 - 10, Rear :-90/100 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubeTube
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph-
Max Power
7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm-
Max Torque
8.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
102 cc124.45 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4-Stroke, DTS-i, Single CylinderSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
47 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
135 mm, Hydraulic, Telescopic TypeAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Rear Suspension
110 mm, Spring in Spring SuspensionDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Features
Tripmeter
Analogue-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
Analog-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
EMI
1,642NaN

Platina 100 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Platina 100undefined | Petrol | Manual₹65,407**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹77,557 - 80,331**Ex-showroom price
Platina 100 vs Splendor Plus

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