In 2026 Bajaj Platina 100 or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 65,407 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). Platina 100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS PS & 8.3 Nm. On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. The Platina 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Platina 100 vs Notte125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 100
|Notte125
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 65,407
|₹ 0.93 Lakhs
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|102 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|7.9 PS PS
|9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm