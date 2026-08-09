In 2026 Bajaj Platina 100 or Ujaas Energy eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 65,407 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price). Platina 100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS PS & 8.3 Nm. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours. The Platina 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. eGo Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Platina 100 vs eGo Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 100
|Ego li
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 65,407
|₹ 53,880
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.5 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|102 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours