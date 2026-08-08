In 2026 Bajaj Platina 100 or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 65,407 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). Platina 100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS PS & 8.3 Nm. On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. The Platina 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Platina 100 vs Zest 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 100
|Zest 110
|Brand
|Bajaj
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 65,407
|₹ 70,600
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|102 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|7.9 PS PS
|7.81 PS PS