In 2024 Bajaj Platina 100 or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 67,808 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 95,219 (ex-showroom price). Platina 100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 8.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 100 in 4 colours. TVS offers the Raider in 6 colours. The Platina 100 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 67 kmpl. Platina 100 vs Raider Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Platina 100 Raider Brand Bajaj TVS Price ₹ 67,808 ₹ 95,219 Mileage 70.0 kmpl 67 kmpl Engine Capacity 102 cc 124.8 cc Power 7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm PS 11.38 PS PS