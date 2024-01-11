In 2024 Bajaj Platina 100 or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 67,808 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 95,219 (ex-showroom price).
Platina 100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 8.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm.
On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively.
Bajaj offers the Platina 100 in 4 colours.
TVS offers the Raider in 6 colours.
The Platina 100 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
The Raider mileage is around 67 kmpl.
Platina 100 vs Raider Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 100
|Raider
|Brand
|Bajaj
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 67,808
|₹ 95,219
|Mileage
|70.0 kmpl
|67 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|102 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm PS
|11.38 PS PS