Bajaj Platina 100 vs TVS Raider

In 2024 Bajaj Platina 100 or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

Platina 100 vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Platina 100 Raider
BrandBajajTVS
Price₹ 67,808₹ 95,219
Mileage70.0 kmpl67 kmpl
Engine Capacity102 cc124.8 cc
Power7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm PS11.38 PS PS
Platina 100
Bajaj Platina 100
ES Drum BS6
₹67,808*
*Ex-showroom price
Raider
TVS Raider
Single Seat
₹95,219*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
8.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
102 cc124.8 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Engine Type
4-Stroke, DTS-i, Single CylinderAir and oil cooled single cylinder, SI
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
4 Speed5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
47 mm53.5 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
80,0141,09,408
Ex-Showroom Price
67,80895,219
RTO
5,9557,617
Insurance
6,2516,572
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7192,351
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

