Bajaj Platina 100 or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 67,808 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 84,636 (ex-showroom price). Platina 100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 8.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.38 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 100 in 4 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 11 colours. The Platina 100 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 54.33 kmpl. Platina 100 vs NTORQ 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Platina 100 Ntorq 125 Brand Bajaj TVS Price ₹ 67,808 ₹ 84,636 Mileage 70.0 kmpl 47 to 54.33 kmpl Engine Capacity 102 cc 124.8 cc Power 7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm PS 9.38 PS PS