In 2024 Bajaj Platina 100 or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 67,808 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 76,000 (ex-showroom price). Platina 100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 8.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 100 in 4 colours. The Platina 100 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl. Platina 100 vs Jupiter 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Platina 100 Jupiter 125 Brand Bajaj TVS Price ₹ 67,808 ₹ 76,000 Mileage 70.0 kmpl 57.27 kmpl Engine Capacity 102 cc 124 cc Power 7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm PS 8.15 PS PS