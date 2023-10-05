Saved Articles

Bajaj Platina 100 vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2024 Bajaj Platina 100 or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

Platina 100 vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Platina 100 Avenis
BrandBajajSuzuki
Price₹ 67,808₹ 86,700
Mileage70.0 kmpl55.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity102 cc124 cc
Power7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm PS8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS
Platina 100
Bajaj Platina 100
ES Drum BS6
₹67,808*
*Ex-showroom price
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Sporty Ride Connect Edition
₹86,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm57.4 mm
Max Torque
8.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
102 cc124.3 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4-Stroke, DTS-i, Single Cylinder4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
4 SpeedCVT
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
47 mm52.5 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
80,0141,02,325
Ex-Showroom Price
67,80886,700
RTO
5,9558,966
Insurance
6,2516,659
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7192,199

Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
