Bajaj Platina 100 or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 67,808 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 86,700 (ex-showroom price). Platina 100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 8.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 100 in 4 colours. The Platina 100 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. The Avenis mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. Platina 100 vs Avenis Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Platina 100 Avenis Brand Bajaj Suzuki Price ₹ 67,808 ₹ 86,700 Mileage 70.0 kmpl 55.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 102 cc 124 cc Power 7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm PS 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS