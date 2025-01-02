In 2026 Bajaj Platina 100 or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 65,407 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). Platina 100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS PS & 8.3 Nm. On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. The Platina 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Platina 100 vs Access 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 100
|Access 125
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 65,407
|₹ 77,684
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|102 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|7.9 PS PS
|8.42 PS PS