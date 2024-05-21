HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesPlatina 100 vs Buzz

Bajaj Platina 100 vs Stella Automobili Buzz

In 2024 Bajaj Platina 100 or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 67,808 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). Platina 100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 8.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Bajaj offers the Platina 100 in 4 colours. The Platina 100 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge.
Platina 100 vs Buzz Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Platina 100 Buzz
BrandBajajStella Automobili
Price₹ 67,808₹ 95,000
Range-90 km/charge
Mileage70.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity102 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

Filters
Platina 100
Bajaj Platina 100
ES Drum BS6
₹67,808*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Buzz
Stella Automobili Buzz
STD
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
58.8 mm-
Max Torque
8.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
102 cc-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4-Stroke, DTS-i, Single Cylinder-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
47 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :-80/100-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Fuel Capacity
11 L-
Length
2006 mm-
Ground Clearance
200 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1255 mm-
Height
1100 mm-
Kerb Weight
117 kg-
Saddle Height
807 mm-
Width
713 mm-
Chassis
Tubular Single Down Tube with Lower Cradle Frame-
Rear Suspension
110 mm, Spring on Spring (SoS) with Nitrox Gas Canister-
Front Suspension
135 mm, Hydraulic, Telescopic Type-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue-
Additional Features
Anti-Skid Braking System, Wide Rubber Footpads-
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
AnalogueDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
80,01499,161
Ex-Showroom Price
67,80895,000
RTO
5,9550
Insurance
6,2514,161
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7192,131

Platina 100 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Platina 100null | Petrol | Manual67,808**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plusnull | Petrol | Manual75,141 - 76,486**Ex-showroom price
Platina 100 vs Splendor Plus

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    The 2024 BMW S 1000 XR gets cosmetic tweaks and an updated engine over the older model, as it takes on the Ducati Multistrada V4
    2024 BMW S 1000 XR launched in India; priced at 22.50 lakh
    21 May 2024
    HMSI hosted a mega delivery event to celebrate 1st anniversary of the Shine 100.
    Honda sells over 3 lakh units of Shine 100 in just one year
    23 May 2024
    HMSI reported domestic sales of 4,50,589 units in May, marking a 45 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth
    Shine 100 propels Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India to post 45% YoY growth in May
    4 Jun 2024
    The new BMW M 1000 XR brings the capabilities of an adventure tourer with superbike-like performance. Here is all you need to know about the new offering.
    ADV with superbike performance? All you need to know about BMW M 1000 XR
    16 May 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
    3 May 2024
    Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
    Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
    15 Jul 2023
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    14 Jun 2023
    2021 M 1000 R is the first BMW motorcycle to receive the M treatment.
    2021 BMW M 1000 R motorcycle launched at 42 lakh
    25 Mar 2021
    The Honda Shine 100 is the two-wheeler maker's most affordable motorcycle on sale in India
    Honda Shine 100 review: Back to the basics
    5 May 2023
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
    15 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
    10 Apr 2024
    View all
     