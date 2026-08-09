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Bajaj Platina 100 vs Revolt Motors Revolt RV300

In 2026 Bajaj Platina 100 or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 65,407 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). Platina 100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS PS & 8.3 Nm. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. The Platina 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge.
Platina 100 vs Revolt RV300 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Platina 100 Revolt rv300
BrandBajajRevolt Motors
Price₹ 65,407₹ 94,999
Range-180 km/charge
Mileage70 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-60 V
Engine Capacity102 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Platina 100
Bajaj Platina 100
STD
₹65,407*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Revolt RV300
Revolt Motors Revolt RV300
RV300 STD
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Platina 100 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L-
Length
2006 mm-
Ground Clearance
200 mm225 mm
Wheelbase
1255 mm1320 mm
Kerb Weight
117 kg101 kg
Height
1100 mm-
Saddle Height
807 mm826 mm
Width
713 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-17 Rear :-3.00-17Front :--90/80-17,Rear :-110/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm180 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
90 kmph
Max Power
7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
58.8 mm-
Max Torque
8.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
102 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4-Stroke, DTS-i, Single Cylinder-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Electronic Injection-
Bore
47 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
135 mm, Hydraulic, Telescopic TypeUpside Down Forks
Rear Suspension
110 mm, Spring in Spring SuspensionAdjustable Monoshock
Features
Tripmeter
Analogue-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
AnalogDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
76,42994,999
Ex-Showroom Price
65,40794,999
RTO
5,2320
Insurance
5,7900
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6422,041

Platina 100 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Platina 100undefined | Petrol | Manual₹65,407**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹77,557 - 80,331**Ex-showroom price
Platina 100 vs Splendor Plus

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