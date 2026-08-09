In 2026 Bajaj Platina 100 or PURE EV ETrance choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 65,407 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Price starts at Rs. 51,999 (last recorded price). Platina 100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS PS & 8.3 Nm. On the other hand, ETrance engine makes power & torque 1000 W & 60 Nm respectively. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour. The Platina 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. ETrance has a range of up to 70 km/charge.
Platina 100 vs ETrance Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 100
|Etrance
|Brand
|Bajaj
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 65,407
|₹ 51,999
|Range
|-
|70 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|102 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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