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Bajaj Platina 100 vs Odysse Electric Hawk

In 2026 Bajaj Platina 100 or Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 65,407 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). Platina 100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS PS & 8.3 Nm. On the other hand, Hawk engine makes power & torque 1800 W & 44 Nm respectively. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours. The Platina 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. Hawk has a range of up to 70-170 km/charge.
Platina 100 vs Hawk Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Platina 100 Hawk
BrandBajajOdysse Electric
Price₹ 65,407₹ 73,999
Range-70-170 km/charge
Mileage70 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-28 Ah
Engine Capacity102 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Platina 100
Bajaj Platina 100
STD
₹65,407*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hawk
Odysse Electric Hawk
Hawk STD
₹73,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Platina 100 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Suspension View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L-
Length
2006 mm1900 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm200 mm
Wheelbase
1255 mm1380 mm
Kerb Weight
117 kg-
Height
1100 mm1130 mm
Saddle Height
807 mm830 mm
Width
713 mm730 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-17 Rear :-3.00-17Front :-120/70-12,Rear :-100/80-12
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph
Max Power
7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
58.8 mm-
Max Torque
8.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm44 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
102 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4-Stroke, DTS-i, Single Cylinder-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Electronic Injection-
Bore
47 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
135 mm, Hydraulic, Telescopic TypeTelescopic
Rear Suspension
110 mm, Spring in Spring SuspensionSpring loaded hydraulic
Features
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
Analogue-
Fuel Gauge
Analog-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
76,42973,999
Ex-Showroom Price
65,40773,999
RTO
5,2320
Insurance
5,7900
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6421,590

Platina 100 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Platina 100undefined | Petrol | Manual₹65,407**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹77,557 - 80,331**Ex-showroom price
Platina 100 vs Splendor Plus

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