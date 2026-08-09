In 2026 Bajaj Platina 100 or Odysse Electric E2Go choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 65,407 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric E2Go Price starts at Rs. 71,100 (ex-showroom price). Platina 100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS PS & 8.3 Nm. Odysse Electric offers the E2Go in 2 colours. The Platina 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. E2Go has a range of up to 60-130 km/charge.
Platina 100 vs E2Go Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 100
|E2go
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 65,407
|₹ 71,100
|Range
|-
|60-130 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.68 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|102 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours