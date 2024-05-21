In 2024 Bajaj Platina 100 or NIJ Automotive Flion choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 67,808 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Flion Price starts at Rs. 57,788 (ex-showroom price). Platina 100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 8.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Bajaj offers the Platina 100 in 4 colours. The Platina 100 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. Flion has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
Platina 100 vs Flion Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 100
|Flion
|Brand
|Bajaj
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 67,808
|₹ 57,788
|Range
|-
|120 km/charge
|Mileage
|70.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|102 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.