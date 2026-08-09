In 2026 Bajaj Platina 100 or Komaki M-5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 65,407 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki M-5 Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (last recorded price). Platina 100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS PS & 8.3 Nm. The Platina 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. M-5 has a range of up to 100-120 km/charge.
Platina 100 vs M-5 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 100
|M-5
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 65,407
|₹ 99,000
|Range
|-
|100-120 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|102 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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