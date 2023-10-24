Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesPlatina 100 vs LYF

Bajaj Platina 100 vs Hop Electric LYF

In 2024 Bajaj Platina 100 or Hop Electric LYF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
Platina 100
Bajaj Platina 100
KS Alloy BS6
₹46,816*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
LYF
Hop Electric LYF
Basic
₹66,535*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
58.8 mm-
Max Torque
8.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm55 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
102 cc-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4-Stroke, DTS-i, Single Cylinder-
Starting
Kick Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
47 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,98966,535
Ex-Showroom Price
52,91566,535
RTO
3,7050
Insurance
5,3140
Accessories Charges
3,0550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3961,430

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The HOP OXO e-motorcycle as well as the LEO and LYF e-scooters get special finance schemes and offers for the festive season
    Hop Electric rolls out festive offers for OXO e-bike, LEO & LYF e-scooters. Check out
    24 Oct 2023
    The Indian FTR X 100 Carbon gets carbon fibre finish along with the special Candy Blue paint scheme, a white trellis frame and red accents
    Indian FTR X 100% Carbon revealed, limited to 400 units globally
    14 Nov 2023
    Hop Electric Mobility's electric two-wheeler range will see an increment between 3-5 per cent depending on the model
    Hop Electric to hike prices on electric two-wheeler range by 3-5% from January
    13 Dec 2023
    BMW M 1000 XR uses the same engine as the S 1000 RR but it has been modified.
    BMW M 1000 XR unveiled as a sporty long-distance tourer with 200 bhp
    27 Oct 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
    Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
    11 Jan 2024
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    14 Jun 2023
    2021 M 1000 R is the first BMW motorcycle to receive the M treatment.
    2021 BMW M 1000 R motorcycle launched at 42 lakh
    25 Mar 2021
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    The Honda Shine 100 is the two-wheeler maker's most affordable motorcycle on sale in India
    Honda Shine 100 review: Back to the basics
    5 May 2023
    View all
     