In 2026 Bajaj Platina 100 or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 65,407 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hop Electric LEO Price starts at Rs. 84,360 (ex-showroom price). Platina 100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS PS & 8.3 Nm. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours. The Platina 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. LEO has a range of up to 95-120 km/charge.
Platina 100 vs LEO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 100
|Leo
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hop Electric
|Price
|₹ 65,407
|₹ 84,360
|Range
|-
|95-120 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.44 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|102 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours