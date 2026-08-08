In 2026 Bajaj Platina 100 or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 65,407 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price). Platina 100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS PS & 8.3 Nm. On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The Platina 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Platina 100 vs XBlade Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 100
|Xblade
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 65,407
|₹ 78,803
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|102 cc
|162 cc
|Power
|7.9 PS PS
|13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS