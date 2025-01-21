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Bajaj Platina 100 vs Honda Livo

In 2026 Bajaj Platina 100 or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 65,407 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). Platina 100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS PS & 8.3 Nm. On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. The Platina 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Platina 100 vs Livo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Platina 100 Livo
BrandBajajHonda
Price₹ 65,407₹ 81,651
Mileage70 kmpl70 kmpl
Engine Capacity102 cc109.51 cc
Power7.9 PS PS8.79 PS PS

Filters
Platina 100
Bajaj Platina 100
STD
₹65,407*
*Ex-showroom price
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Livo
Honda Livo
Drum
₹81,651*
*Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Platina 100 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L-
Length
2006 mm-
Ground Clearance
200 mm-
Wheelbase
1255 mm-
Kerb Weight
117 kg-
Height
1100 mm-
Saddle Height
807 mm-
Width
713 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-17 Rear :-3.00-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph85 kmph
Max Power
7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm-
Max Torque
8.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
102 cc109.51 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-Stroke, DTS-i, Single CylinderSingle Cylinder, Fuel Injected, Air Cooled Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 Speed4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
47 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
135 mm, Hydraulic, Telescopic TypeTelescopic
Rear Suspension
110 mm, Spring in Spring SuspensionHydraulic Type
Features
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
Analog-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
AnalogueDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
76,42996,039
Ex-Showroom Price
65,40783,080
RTO
5,2326,646
Insurance
5,7906,313
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6422,064

Platina 100 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Platina 100undefined | Petrol | Manual₹65,407**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹77,557 - 80,331**Ex-showroom price
Platina 100 vs Splendor Plus

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