In 2026 Bajaj Platina 100 or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 65,407 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). Platina 100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS PS & 8.3 Nm. On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Platina 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Platina 100 vs Grazia Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 100
|Grazia
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 65,407
|₹ 60,539
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|102 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|7.9 PS PS
|8.25 PS PS