Bajaj Platina 100 vs Honda Grazia

In 2023 Bajaj Platina 100 or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Platina 100
Bajaj Platina 100
KS Alloy BS6
₹46,816*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Grazia
Honda Grazia
Drum
₹60,539*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
8.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
102 cc124 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4-Stroke, DTS-i, Single CylinderFan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Starting
Kick Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
47 mm50 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,98987,979
Ex-Showroom Price
52,91575,859
RTO
3,7056,068
Insurance
5,3146,052
Accessories Charges
3,0550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3961,891

