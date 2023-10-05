In 2023 Bajaj Platina 100 or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Bajaj Platina 100 or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs 46,816 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs 60,539 (ex-showroom price). Platina 100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm & 8.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm & 10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 100 in 4 colours. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Platina 100 mileage is around 72.0 kmpl. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less