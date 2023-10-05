In 2023 Bajaj Platina 100 or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2023 Bajaj Platina 100 or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs 46,816 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs 70,211 (ex-showroom price).
Platina 100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm & 8.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm.
On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.76 PS @ 8000 rpm & 9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm respectively.
Bajaj offers the Platina 100 in 4 colours.
Honda offers the Dio in 8 colours.
The Platina 100 mileage is around 72.0 kmpl.
The Dio mileage is around 55 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less