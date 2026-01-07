In 2026 Bajaj Platina 100 or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 65,407 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price). Platina 100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS PS & 8.3 Nm. On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. The Platina 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Platina 100 vs Dio Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 100
|Dio
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 65,407
|₹ 68,846
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|102 cc
|109.51 cc
|Power
|7.9 PS PS
|7.95 PS PS