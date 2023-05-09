In 2026 Bajaj Platina 100 or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 65,407 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). Platina 100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS PS & 8.3 Nm. On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. The Platina 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
Platina 100 vs Activa 6G Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 100
|Activa 6g
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 65,407
|₹ 74,369
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|59.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|102 cc
|109.51 cc
|Power
|7.9 PS PS
|7.84 PS PS