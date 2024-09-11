In 2026 Bajaj Platina 100 or Honda Activa 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 65,407 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price). Platina 100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS PS & 8.3 Nm. On the other hand, Activa 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. The Platina 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Platina 100 vs Activa 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 100
|Activa 125
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 65,407
|₹ 88,339
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|47 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|102 cc
|123.92 cc
|Power
|7.9 PS PS
|8.42 PS PS