Bajaj Platina 100 vs Hero Electric Optima Li

In 2024 Bajaj Platina 100 or Hero Electric Optima Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Platina 100
Bajaj Platina 100
KS Alloy BS6
₹46,816*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Optima Li
Hero Electric Optima Li
STD
₹63,500*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
58.8 mm-
Max Torque
8.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
102 cc-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4-Stroke, DTS-i, Single Cylinder-
Starting
Kick Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
47 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,98961,990
Ex-Showroom Price
52,91561,990
RTO
3,7050
Insurance
5,3140
Accessories Charges
3,0550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3961,332

