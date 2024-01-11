In 2024 Bajaj Platina 100 or Hero Electric Optima Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Bajaj Platina 100 or Hero Electric Optima Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at 46,816 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at 63,500 (last recorded price). Platina 100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm & 8.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Bajaj offers the Platina 100 in 4 colours. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. The Platina 100 mileage is around 72.0 kmpl. Optima Li has a range of up to 65 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less