In 2026 Bajaj Platina 100 or Hero Electric Nyx choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 65,407 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price). Platina 100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS PS & 8.3 Nm. The Platina 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. Nyx has a range of up to 130 km/charge.
Platina 100 vs Nyx Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 100
|Nyx
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 65,407
|₹ 0.62 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|130 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|102 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-