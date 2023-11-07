In 2023 Bajaj Platina 100 or Hero Xoom 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 Bajaj Platina 100 or Hero Xoom 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs 46,816 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs 69,684 (ex-showroom price).
Platina 100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm & 8.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm.
On the other hand, Xoom 110 engine makes power & torque 8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm & 8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm respectively.
Bajaj offers the Platina 100 in 4 colours.
The Platina 100 mileage is around 72.0 kmpl.
The Xoom 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
