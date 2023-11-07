Saved Articles

Bajaj Platina 100 vs Hero Xoom 110

In 2023 Bajaj Platina 100 or Hero Xoom 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Platina 100
Bajaj Platina 100
KS Alloy BS6
₹46,816*
*Ex-showroom price
Xoom 110
Hero Xoom 110
LX
₹69,684*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm56.5 mm
Max Torque
8.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
102 cc110.9 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4-Stroke, DTS-i, Single CylinderSI Engine
Starting
Kick Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
21
Gear Box
4 SpeedVariomatic Drive
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
47 mm50 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,98983,250
Ex-Showroom Price
52,91569,684
RTO
3,7056,105
Insurance
5,3147,461
Accessories Charges
3,0550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3961,789

