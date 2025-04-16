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Bajaj Platina 100 vs Hero Super Splendor

In 2026 Bajaj Platina 100 or Hero Super Splendor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 65,407 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price). Platina 100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS PS & 8.3 Nm. On the other hand, Super Splendor engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Platina 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl.
Platina 100 vs Super Splendor Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Platina 100 Super splendor
BrandBajajHero
Price₹ 65,407₹ 80,848
Mileage70 kmpl60 kmpl
Engine Capacity102 cc124.7 cc
Power7.9 PS PS10.87 PS PS

Filters
Platina 100
Bajaj Platina 100
STD
₹65,407*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
New Drum
₹80,848*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Platina 100 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L12 L
Length
2006 mm2042 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1255 mm1273 mm
Kerb Weight
117 kg122 kg
Height
1100 mm1102 mm
Saddle Height
807 mm799 mm
Width
713 mm740 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-17 Rear :-3.00-17Front :-80/100-18 Rear :- 90/90-18
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph93 kmph
Max Power
7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm57.8 mm
Max Torque
8.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
102 cc124.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-Stroke, DTS-i, Single CylinderAir cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 Speed5 Speed Constant Mesh
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
47 mm52.4 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
135 mm, Hydraulic, Telescopic TypeTelescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Rear Suspension
110 mm, Spring in Spring Suspension5 Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Features
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue-
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
AnalogDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
AnalogueAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
76,42993,581
Ex-Showroom Price
65,40780,848
RTO
5,2326,467
Insurance
5,7906,266
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6422,011

Platina 100 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Platina 100undefined | Petrol | Manual₹65,407**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹77,557 - 80,331**Ex-showroom price
Platina 100 vs Splendor Plus

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