In 2026 Bajaj Platina 100 or Hero Super Splendor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 65,407 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price). Platina 100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS PS & 8.3 Nm. On the other hand, Super Splendor engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Platina 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl.
Platina 100 vs Super Splendor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 100
|Super splendor
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 65,407
|₹ 80,848
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|60 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|102 cc
|124.7 cc
|Power
|7.9 PS PS
|10.87 PS PS