Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesPlatina 100 vs Maestro Edge 125

Bajaj Platina 100 vs Hero Maestro Edge 125

In 2024 Bajaj Platina 100 or Hero Maestro Edge 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,

Platina 100 vs Maestro Edge 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Platina 100 Maestro edge 125
BrandBajajHero
Price₹ 67,808₹ 70,700
Mileage70.0 kmpl65 kmpl
Engine Capacity102 cc124.6 cc
Power7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm PS9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm PS
...Read More

Filters
Platina 100
Bajaj Platina 100
ES Drum BS6
₹67,808*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Maestro Edge 125
Hero Maestro Edge 125
Drum BS6
₹70,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm-
Max Torque
8.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
102 cc125 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4-Stroke, DTS-i, Single CylinderAir Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
4 SpeedCVT
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
47 mm-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
80,01486,042
Ex-Showroom Price
67,80871,850
RTO
5,9556,048
Insurance
6,2515,839
Accessories Charges
02,305
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7191,849

Platina 100 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Platina 100null | Petrol | Manual67,808**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plusnull | Petrol | Manual75,141 - 76,486**Ex-showroom price
Platina 100 vs Splendor Plus

Trending bikes

  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Hero MotoCorp has posted significant growth in both its domestic and overseas sales in February 2024, compared to the same month a year ago.
    Mavrick 440 & Xtreme 125R help Hero MotoCorp post 19% YoY growth
    3 Mar 2024
    KTM has updated the colourways of the 2024 RC 200.
    2024 KTM RC 390 & RC 200 unveiled globally. Check out what's new
    3 Feb 2024
    The next big launch from Hero MotoCorp will be the Mavrick 440.
    Splendor & HF Deluxe helps Hero register 22% growth in January
    2 Feb 2024
    Buying an electric scooter in India at present instead of a petrol model could be beneficial considering the significantly cheaper cost of ownership over the duration of owning the vehicle.
    It's a great time to buy an electric scooter instead of a petrol one. Here's why
    19 Feb 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    14 Jun 2023
    The Honda Shine 100 is the two-wheeler maker's most affordable motorcycle on sale in India
    Honda Shine 100 review: Back to the basics
    5 May 2023
    Hero MotoCorp has launched its newest offering Xoom 110 cc scooter in India.
    Hero Xoom 110 scooter launched in India: First Look
    31 Jan 2023
    View all
     