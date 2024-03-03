In 2024 Bajaj Platina 100 or Hero Maestro Edge 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Bajaj Platina 100 or Hero Maestro Edge 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 67,808 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (ex-showroom price). Platina 100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 8.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power & torque 9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm PS & 10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 100 in 4 colours. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. The Platina 100 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. Platina 100 vs Maestro Edge 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Platina 100 Maestro edge 125 Brand Bajaj Hero Price ₹ 67,808 ₹ 70,700 Mileage 70.0 kmpl 65 kmpl Engine Capacity 102 cc 124.6 cc Power 7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm PS 9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm PS