|Max Power
|7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm
|8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm
|Stroke
|58.8 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|8.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|8.7 Nm @ 5750 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Displacement
|102 cc
|110.9 cc
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|4-Stroke, DTS-i, Single Cylinder
|Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine
|Starting
|Kick Start Only
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Gear Box
|4 Speed
|Variomatic Drive
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|47 mm
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹64,989
|₹73,543
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹52,915
|₹62,750
|RTO
|₹3,705
|₹5,020
|Insurance
|₹5,314
|₹5,773
|Accessories Charges
|₹3,055
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,396
|₹1,580
Hero MotoCorp has launched its third 110 cc scooter with the new Xoom and the sporty offering aims to bring something fun and stylish at a highly competitive price tag. Is the new Hero Xoom worthy of your attention? We find out.