In 2026 Bajaj Platina 100 or Hero Maestro Edge 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 65,407 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price). Platina 100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS PS & 8.3 Nm. On the other hand, Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. The Platina 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Platina 100 vs Maestro Edge 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 100
|Maestro edge 110
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 65,407
|₹ 62,750
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|102 cc
|110.9 cc
|Power
|7.9 PS PS
|8.15 PS PS