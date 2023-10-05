In 2024 Bajaj Platina 100 or Hero Glamour choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 67,808 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 70,716 (ex-showroom price).
Platina 100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 8.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm.
On the other hand, Glamour engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
Bajaj offers the Platina 100 in 4 colours.
Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours.
The Platina 100 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
The Glamour mileage is around 64.1 kmpl.
Platina 100 vs Glamour Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 100
|Glamour
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 67,808
|₹ 70,716
|Mileage
|70.0 kmpl
|64.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|102 cc
|124.7 cc
|Power
|7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm PS
|10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm PS