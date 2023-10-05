Saved Articles

Bajaj Platina 100 vs Hero Glamour

In 2024 Bajaj Platina 100 or Hero Glamour choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

Platina 100 vs Glamour Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Platina 100 Glamour
BrandBajajHero
Price₹ 67,808₹ 70,716
Mileage70.0 kmpl64.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity102 cc124.7 cc
Power7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm PS10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm PS
Platina 100
Bajaj Platina 100
ES Drum BS6
₹67,808*
*Ex-showroom price
Glamour
Hero Glamour
Drum
₹70,716*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm57.8 mm
Max Torque
8.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
102 cc124.7 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4-Stroke, DTS-i, Single CylinderAir cooled, 4 - stroke
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
4 Speed5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
47 mm52.4 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
80,01486,924
Ex-Showroom Price
67,80874,900
RTO
5,9555,992
Insurance
6,2516,032
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7191,868

