In 2024 Bajaj Platina 100 or Hero Glamour choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 67,808 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 70,716 (ex-showroom price). Platina 100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 8.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Glamour engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 100 in 4 colours. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. The Platina 100 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. The Glamour mileage is around 64.1 kmpl. Platina 100 vs Glamour Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Platina 100 Glamour Brand Bajaj Hero Price ₹ 67,808 ₹ 70,716 Mileage 70.0 kmpl 64.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 102 cc 124.7 cc Power 7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm PS 10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm PS