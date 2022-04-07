|Max Power
|7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm
|9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm
|Stroke
|58.8 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|8.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Displacement
|102 cc
|124.6 cc
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|4-Stroke, DTS-i, Single Cylinder
|Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine
|Starting
|Kick Start Only
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Gear Box
|4 Speed
|CVT
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|47 mm
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹64,989
|₹83,452
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹52,915
|₹69,500
|RTO
|₹3,705
|₹5,860
|Insurance
|₹5,314
|₹5,787
|Accessories Charges
|₹3,055
|₹2,305
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,396
|₹1,793